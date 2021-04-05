WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in Woodstock on Sunday night.
According to state police, Bryan Madden of Hudson, MA, lost control of his vehicle while driving on Route 197 westbound.
It happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Troopers said Madden's vehicle went into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a tree on the shoulder of the roadway.
The vehicle then caught fire with Madden still inside.
Troopers said he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators said they continue to investigate what led up to the crash.
