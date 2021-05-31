TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A Tolland man has died after a crash on Memorial Day.
State Police say the single vehicle crash occurred at the corner of Tolland Stage Road and Evergreen Drive around 5:20 a.m.
A 2019 Subaru WRX was in the right lane traveling west along Route 74 when it suddenly lost control and veered off the right shoulder.
The vehicle proceeded to go into the grassy roadside before striking a tree.
State Police said the Subaru had come to a final rest on the roadside facing eastward.
The driver, identified as Ryan Bard, 23, of Tolland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Trooper Bolduc at 860-896-3200, extension 8064.
