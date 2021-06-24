NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Haven.
State police identified the victim as 33-year-old Gabriel Ramos of Carmel, NY.
The crash happened on Interstate 91 north about a mile south of exit 9 just before 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said Ramos collided with a metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder of the highway. He was thrown from the motorcycle.
Ramos was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.