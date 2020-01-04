ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - On Saturday, police released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Ansonia Thursday night.
Police identified the man as Michael Gregory, 30, of Ansonia.
Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. after hearing from a woman who said her boyfriend had become violent.
When officers arrived, they were met by the male suspect who was armed with the knife.
While officers tried to de-escalate the situation, the man ran back into the home away from officers.
Officers then fired a stun gun at the suspect, but it had no effect on him. That's when police said the man ran towards officers with the knife in his hand.
At least one round was found by an officer, striking the man.
He was brought to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"The male refused to drop the knife and officers deployed a taser, which had no effect as he continued to move towards them. The male then ran towards officers with the knife in hand," Said Chief Andrew Cota, Ansonia Police Department.
On Friday morning, police said the officers who responded to the scene had been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol when this type of incident happens.
State police identified the name of the officers involved in the incident as Patrol Sergeant Christopher Flynn, Officer Brendon Nelson, Officer Wojciech Podgorski.
Ansonia and state police were both on scene for hours after the shooting.
State police initially described it as a "use of force" investigation on Friday morning.
The large police investigation shut down part of Myrtle Avenue into Friday morning.
The crime tape came down and the street reopened around 6:45 a.m.
Officers and troopers were seen going up and down a driveway on the street, between numbers 81 and 83 Myrtle Ave.
Police also confirmed that the suspect who was shot had a protective order against him that was issued back in November.
The order came after a prior arrest that stemmed from a previous domestic incident.
This is the first officer-involved shooting in Ansonia in nearly six years.
Joe Jackson, who spent 31 years on the force, was involved in Ansonia's last officer involved shooting. In February 2014, he fired his gun after a man involved in an accident tried to flee the scene by trying to run Jackson over with his car.
That suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"It's very devastating, like I said, we don't come to work anticipating that we're going to shoot someone. Try to do our job the best way we can, give back, respect the community and just do our job," Jackson said.
This is the second high-profile case on Myrtle Avenue in the last month. An Amber Alert for 1-year-old Vanessa Morales and the murder of her mother, Christine Holloway, happened roughly a quarter-mile from the shooting.
Following the shooting, Ansonia's mayor walked the blocked, stressing to neighbors the area is safe and that the shooting and earlier Amber Alert and murder investigation are isolated domestic violence incidents.
State police said additional information will be released in the coming days.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.