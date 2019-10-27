CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed in a one-car crash in Canton on Sunday.
Canton Police said crews responded to Cherry Brook Rd in Canton at about 5:40 p.m. for reports of a pickup truck versus tree crash.
Crews said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.
Cherry Brook Rd. was closed for about 2 hours while crews cleared the crash.
Crews from New Hartford Volunteer Fire and EMS assisted Canton crews.
The crash is under investigation.
