Police said a man was killed in a one car crash in Coventry on Monday evening.
The crash took place on Daly Road near the intersection of Bellevue Drive just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators said first responders immediately began lifesaving efforts to the man but said he died on scene.
Police said Daly Road will remain closed until members of the METRO Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team finish their investigation into the crash.
The man has not yet been identified by police pending notification of the family.
Those with information on the crash are encouraged to contact the Detective Spadjinske of the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.
