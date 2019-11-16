NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State police say a man was killed in a one-car crash early Saturday morning in New Haven.
Police say the victim was driving south on I-95 at the Exit 47 off ramp to Route 34 when the vehicle hit a guardrail and struck a wall.
Officials identified the victim as Jason Goglas, 32, of New Haven.
The investigation is ongoing.
