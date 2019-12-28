HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on I-84 in Hartford early Saturday morning.
Police say troopers were called to the single vehicle crash on I-84 westbound near Exit 48 around 1:10 a.m.
The vehicle lost control and struck the center median jersey barrier, said police.
Police say Christian Cruz, 18, of New Britain, was killed in the crash.
A passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Blais with Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.
