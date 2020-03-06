HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.
Police say the homicide investigation is in the area of 469 Farmington Avenue.
A shot spotter alert notified police of the shooting, officials said.
Officials say a 21-year-old male was taken to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead around 3 a.m. Friday.
Police are on scene investigating.
Officials say the homicide is not related to Wednesday night's shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-722-TIPS.
