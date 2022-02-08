SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man was killed in a rollover crash in Salisbury Monday night, state police said.
Authorities say the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Route 112 near Lime Rock Road.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound and crossed into the westbound lane before rolling over, police said.
State police say the driver was taken to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Christopher McKenna, 37, of Lakeville.
The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Coretto at State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.