SHARON, CT (WFSB) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in Sharon over the weekend.
According to state police, Frank Wendover of Sharon was driving west on Calkinstown Road, east of its intersection with Alberta Road.
Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, troopers said Wendover traveled into the eastbound lane and rolled the vehicle over onto its passenger side.
Wendover had to be extricated from the vehicle and brought to Sharon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.
