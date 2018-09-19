STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified the man that was killed in a crash in Stratford over the weekend.
The crash happened on Sunday, September 16 on Broadbridge Avenue near Success Avenue.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Robert Pugh, was killed in the crash.
Police said Pugh was driving his car south on Broadbridge Avenue when he lost control of the car.
Pugh’s car hit a tree.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
