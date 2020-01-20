WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- State police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Waterbury.
The shooting happened Monday just after noon at a home, a duplex, on Craigie Avenue.
Officers were called to the home after a tenant found a bullet hole in a common wall.
When police arrived, a physical struggle ensued between a man inside and at least one officer.
During that struggle, a Waterbury officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man. He died at the scene.
Preliminary reports show the man was armed, and a gun was found at the scene.
The officer who fired the shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the shooting.
Waterbury officers are not equipped with body cameras at this time.
The state police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting in the investigation.
(1) comment
Officer and assailant in a tussle? This is a justifiable shooting. Stop making the police officer the criminal every time one of these type of incidents happen!
