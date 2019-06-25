WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A 29-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Woodbridge on Monday.
According to police, Erick Wilson of Naugatuck crashed his motorcycle in the area of Amity Road and Landin Street.
It happened around 3:20 p.m.
A passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash.
Wilson was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police called the investigation into what happened "ongoing" and asked anyone with information to give them a call at 203-387-2511 extension 117.
