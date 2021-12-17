STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A deadly shooting in Stratford has police looking for a suspect.
Stratford police said it happened on Light Street near Barnum Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.
They said two people were shot by an unknown suspect.
A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The identities of both victims won't be released until next of kin is notified.
Barnum was closed to traffic between Bruce and Boston avenues. Police expected it to remain that way until some point Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Stratford police at 203-375-8477.
