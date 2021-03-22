CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Family members in Chester said they are trying figuring out the next steps after a fire not only destroyed their home, but left someone dead.
Authorities identified the victim as 76-year-old Joan Carini.
A couple of pets also died in the fire.
Investigators said it's still a long road to figure out how the fire started. However, they said hoarding could have contributed.
The family received help from the Red Cross so members had a place to sleep on Sunday night.
"I heard this loud boom, like somebody put a cannon in my house," Chester resident James Molyneux exclusively told Channel 3.
Molyneux soon found his house in flames.
"My instant reaction was to get my nephews, [ages] 6, 3, [and] 1 out of the way and then decided in my own free will because I had my grandmother and dog in the house," Molyneux said.
After he quickly got his three nephews out, he rushed back into the home.
"I kicked the front door in and as soon as I kicked that door in, it was just black smoke and flames everywhere, but I didn't care. I rushed into the house to find my grandmother," Molyneux explained.
However. the flames and smoke were too much.
The Chester Fire Department and other agencies responded a little after 9:30 a.m.. They got Molyneux, his sister's boyfriend, and his grandmother, Joan Carini, to the hospital.
That's where Joan Carini was pronounced dead.
"In the course of twenty minutes, I lost everything I hold dear to me," Molyneux said.
The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is helping with the investigation.
Right now, they're trying to figure out how the fire sparked.
"I try to know everybody in the town," said Chester Fire Marshal Dick Leighton.
While battling the blaze, Leighton said it helped that firefighters knew the house's layout.
"We knew where she lived on that floor and we were able to get right at her. We weren't impeded," Leighton said.
This fire wasn't the family's first brush with tragedy.
Molyneux said his brother Josh died in November after he got hit by a car.
Like back then, he said his family is prepared to help each other through this.
"We're going to come together, hold each other close, tell them we love them every day, and we'll get through this, because that's what we do," Molyneux added.
Both James Molyneux and his sister's boyfriend were treated and released from the hospital.
Molyneux said he has serious burns on his chest.
The family also lost two pets in this fire, a dog and cat.
