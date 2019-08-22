NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after allegedly making a threat towards the Norwalk Department of Motor Vehicles.
On Thursday, troopers responded to the Norwalk DMV after an employee reported a customer had made threatening statements.
The customer, later identified as 55-year-old Gregory Plaia, allegedly said, “today seems like a good day to shoot to kill.”
He also suggested he would go back to the DMV another time.
Plaia was arrested and charged with breach of peace and second-degree threatening.
The Connecticut DMV Commissioner, Bongi Magubane, released a statement saying, “I am so proud of the DMV team at the Norwalk branch for immediately reporting the threatening comments made by a customer this morning. The safety of our employees and customers is a top priority for the DMV and their quick actions are to be commended.”
Plaia was released after posting a $10,000 bond and will appear in court next month.
