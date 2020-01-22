ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- The man police consider the prime suspect in a murder case and months-long amber alert will face a judge Wednesday on an unrelated weapons charge.
Jose Morales was taken into custody on a weapons charge shortly after the murder of his girlfriend Christine Holloway.
Holloway was found dead inside her Ansonia home back in December. Her daughter, Vanessa Morales, hasn’t been seen since Nov. 29, which prompted the amber alert.
RELATED: Father of Ansonia toddler named suspect in Amber Alert, homicide investigation
Jose Morales was named a suspect in both Holloway’s murder and the 1-year-old’s disappearance, but he has not been charged.
An amber alert remains in effect for Vanessa Morales, and the FBI is even offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has Vanessa in their possession and returns her unharmed, or has specific information about where Vanessa is located that leads to her recovery.
RELATED: FBI offering $10,000 reward in case of missing Ansonia toddler
When police searched Holloway’s home, they couldn’t find a comforter, car seat, or backpack that had been used by Holloway.
Family members said previously they considered that to be a good sign, meaning Vanessa is out there somewhere, unharmed.
Police said Jose Morales is cooperating in the search for his daughter.
Anyone with information on Vanessa's whereabouts should call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the F.B.I. tip line 203-503-5555 or 800-225-5324.
