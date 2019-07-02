HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspect in a hit-and-run at a Hamden gas station offered a clerk money to delete surveillance video of the incident, police said.
According to police, they responded to the Go On Gas station on Arch Street back on June 9.
They said the 60-year-old victim reported being struck by a gold-colored vehicle. He said the driver of the vehicle pinned him between his own vehicle and the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect then had a brief conversation with the victim.
Police said the suspect also entered the gas station and offered the clerk $200 to erase the store's video footage.
Anyone who can identity the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.
