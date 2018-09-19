WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is recovering after being trapped under a car on Wednesday.
Waterbury Police said the man, 49-year-old Angel Roman, was driving a scooter northbound on North Walnut Street.
According to police, Roman attempted to pass an Acura MDX, and the car took a turn and hit Roman.
Roman got trapped underneath the car.
The Waterbury Fire Department had to lift the car to get Roman out from underneath.
Roman was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
