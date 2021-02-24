BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man who was out on bond for attempted murder has been arrested in connection to a Bridgeport shots fired incident
Police said on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., Shotspotter activation occurred on Helen Street.
Officers found the person responsible for the shooting, who was later identified as Mark Anthony Febres, and attempted to stop his car.
Febres fled from police through Bridgeport into Fairfield where he hit another car at the intersection of Tunxis Hill Road and Villa Avenue.
Febres was taken into custody and transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries to his legs and pelvis.
Bridgeport police said Febres is currently out on bond for attempted murder after he is accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend.
Police said the motive in Wednesday’s shooting incident is under investigation.
