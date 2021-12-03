WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man who said he fell asleep in a vehicle that was parked in front of a barn in Windham faces burglary charges.
State police said they arrested Jayden Velasquez, 24, of Windham, on Wednesday.
They said they were called to a barn on Jerusalem Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked outside.
When they arrived, they found the barn doors removed and Velasquez in the vehicle.
He told troopers that he had been drinking and doing drugs with friends, then fell asleep.
They took him into custody on third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny, and use of drug paraphernalia charges.
Velasquez was held on a $25,000 cash-surety bond and faced a judge on Wednesday.
