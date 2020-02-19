WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 37-year-old man faces charges for pretending to be younger on social media to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.
According to Wallingford police, Christopher Liscio met the girl through Snapchat last year.
Police learned that Liscio used a different name and portrayed himself to be younger than he actually was.
The relationship was sexual, investigators confirmed.
Police said they arrested him on Feb. 13.
Liscio was charged with second- and fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
He posted his $350,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Thursday.
