GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – One of the things we all loved so much about Denise was her compassion.
It shined through in her life and in her work. She genuinely cared about stories and she genuinely cared about people.
One of those people was a 24-year-old man from Cheshire who he expertly profiled seven years ago.
In 2012, Colby Salerno took a big step forward with Denise right by his side.
“I lived the story, but somebody had to tell it and I don’t think anyone could have done a better job,” Colby said.
Colby allowed Denise to document his journey over a 6-month span as he received a heart transplant and recovered in front of Channel 3 cameras.
It might sound intimidating, but Denise made it feel like talking with a friend.
“I think the first thing that was noticeable was her kindness. She just had a smile that brightened the room and she wanted to hear the story,” Colby said.
Colby’s story was told with such care and compassion by Denise that it evolved into a documentary that inspired hope and many people to become organ donors.
“I got old once about these moms in a waiting room somewhere and their daughters happened to see the news about me on there and they said they wanted to become an organ donor and that was really amazing,” Colby said.
Colby’s life many not quite be a Hallmark movie, but after receiving a new heart he became a doctor at Bay State Medical Center, but a goal of becoming a cardiologist one day.
“I’d like to do advanced heart failure and transplant and take care of patients that went through what I did,” Colby said.
But like most in Connecticut, Colby is grieving.
“All over the state, people are going to miss her more than just her friends and family. I think she brightened a lot of people’s day, just from being on TV,” Colby said.
Colby said he will miss Denise too, but whenever he’s sad he’ll turn on the old documentary made with Denise and watch those big steps forward taken with a true friend by his side.
“I’m going to have memories of Denise forever because I get to share that documentary with my kids and maybe my grandkids,” Colby said.
Colby also started a non-profit, which promotes organ donation. For more information, click here.
