HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) – Neighbors in northeast Connecticut are trying to find ways to keep bears out of neighborhoods.
One man thinks he knows the answer, but many people are not happy with his idea.
Bear sightings in Connecticut are common. It’s a fine balance between letting the exist in the wildlife without them intruding into your neighborhood.
Charles Munn thinks he’s solved that problem
“We’re trying to reduce bear conflict and looking at different options,” Munn said.
He won’t call it bear-baiting, but divisionary feeding.
It sits on the idea of putting food that bears enjoy deep into the woods, where in theory, Munn hopes they stay.
To make sure they don’t wander into people’s homes, Munn also said people would be provided bear-proof garbage cans.
Once these bears find these feeding sites, Munn would like to build tourism around them where people can take pictures and observe the bears.
But in Hartland, a large crowd of people oppose it.
“He’s absolutely diverting the bear, but diverting the bear so he can make money,” said Wade Cole, First Selectman of Hartland.
Money, combined with luring bears, outrages the residents.
“It’s simple semantics. You can call it whatever you want, but it’s baiting animals to provide photo opportunities for money. It’s a business,” said Cheryl Anderson.
Munn told Channel 3 he has agreements with some Hartland homeowners and shared a video from earlier research in our state.
He confirmed theirs no commercial operation running and tells critics this isn’t only about profits but allowing two worlds to co-exist.
“I would say these experiments in diversionary feeding are designed to get bears away from houses,” Munn said.
Munn said he’s talking to state and town leaders as well at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The state conservation agency told Channel 3, it’s not on board either. The agency said, “Intentional feeding trains bears to seek food in the areas where humans live, increasing the likelihood of an encounter where a person or pet is threatened and a bear would need to be euthanized. DEEP strongly discourages intentional and unintentional feeding of bears.”
In Hartland, people said the best thing to do is not interfere with the bears.
“Well, the long-term solution would be just to let the bears be the bears in the woods,” said Jennifer Kersahw, Hartland Animal Control Officer.
