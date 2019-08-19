FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man died after being pulled from the water of Lake Mohegan in Fairfield on Sunday.
Fairfield first selectman Mike Tetreau confirmed on social media that the 33-year-old man passed away.
Police identified him as Geovanny Tapia-Zuniga of Bridgeport.
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the man who died swimming at Lake Mohegan [Sunday]," Tetreau posted to Twitter. "Please keep them in your prayers."
Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the man who died swimming at Lake Mohegan yesterday. Please keep them in your prayers. #FairfieldCT— Michael Tetreau (@miketetreau) August 19, 2019
Police said they responded to the lake just after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
They received multiple calls about a swimmer who was having trouble getting back to shore.
Witnesses reported that Tapia-Zuniga was swimming on the west side of the beach just beyond the swim ropes. They saw him go under.
Civilians and family members tried to help, but were unable to keep him above the water line, police said.
Divers found him underwater around 7:20 p.m. and brought him to the surface.
He was transported to the hospital where resuscitative efforts continued until 8:09 p.m. However, hospital staff pronounced him dead at that point.
A family member of Tapia-Zuniga who was overcome by what had happened was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.