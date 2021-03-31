WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are investigating after a person was pulled from a Litchfield County lake over the weekend.
State police identified the victim as Michael Borys, 67, of Watertown.
Troopers said they were notified around 3 p.m. on Sunday that a body was discovered floating in a lake off of Route 202 in Washington near Mt. Tom State Park.
The person was subsequently taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
State police add that this is an active and fluid investigation.
However, they revealed that they believe there was no criminal aspect.
