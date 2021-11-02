ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several charges after an altercation with trick-or-treaters in Enfield turned violent.
Police said parents confronted 20-year-old Robert Corey of Enfield after they saw him nearly hit their kids with is car. The kids were out trick-or-treating at the time.
The conversation became heated, leading one of the parents to get physical with Corey.
At some point, Corey pulled out a gun, cocked it, and held it over his head, causing parents and trick-or-treaters to run off.
Investigators said they seized a Glock 9 MM pistol that was loaded with fifteen rounds and an unspecified amount of cocaine from Corey's possession.
He was subsequently arrested on various firearm-related charges, as well as possession of narcotics.
Corey was held on a $50,000 bond.
(2) comments
Did the parent who "got physical" also get arrested?
Who cares?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.