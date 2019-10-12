Man raising awareness during National Bullying Prevention Month

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut man is raising awareness for National Bullying Prevention Month.
Channel 3 spoke with organizer of Purple Hair for Kindness, Fred Brown, who said he was inspired by a story shared by Channel 3 in August about a Coventry family who sells shirts that read, ‘I will be your friend’.
Since then Brown has teamed up with Coventry resident Tonya Ohlund and together, they’re working to raise $5,000 to buy 1,000 t-shirts that read ‘It’s Cool to Be Kind’.
“If you show someone kindness, no matter what age, from little to tall, old to young, the kindness comes through,” said Brown.
Brown said he will dye his hair purple if they reach their goal.
All money raised on the GoFundMe page will go towards giving the shirts to children under the care of Department Children and Families, DCF, and the Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families.
To donate to Purple Hair for Kindness click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/7z6nw-purple-hair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.