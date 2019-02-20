DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – A person is recovering after their truck went into a body of water in Deep River Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at the intersection of Union and Elm Streets.
Police said the man had an apparent medical incident when he drove into the water.
He was able to get out of the truck himself and is expected to survive.
No other details were provided.
