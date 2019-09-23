NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering from a shooting in New Haven Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the area of Brookside Avenue between Level Street and Wilmot Road around 5:46 p.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot and brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police.
