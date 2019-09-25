HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are searching for a man missing from a nursing home.
Richard Ranslow, 58, was reported missing from the Park Place Health Center on Wednesday.
Staff reported that Ranslow walked out of the nursing home around 3:30 p.m. and never returned.
Ranslow is diagnosed with dementia, for which he is prescribed medication, but didn't take any with him.
He was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and white New Balance sneakers.
Ranslow is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is not reported to be a threat to himself or others.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police.
