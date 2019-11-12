Kurran S. Rai

Kurran S. Rai was last seen on Nov. 7, according to South Windsor police.

 South Windsor police

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man who was reported missing from South Windsor has died.

Kurran S. Rai had been missing since Nov. 7.

On Tuesday, detectives located Rai's vehicle. He was found dead inside.

Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

A cause and manner of death is under investigation and will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

