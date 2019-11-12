SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man who was reported missing from South Windsor has died.
Kurran S. Rai had been missing since Nov. 7.
On Tuesday, detectives located Rai's vehicle. He was found dead inside.
Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
A cause and manner of death is under investigation and will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.