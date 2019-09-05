NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fake 911 call likely meant to get back at a man's ex-girlfriend led to his arrest, according to police.
Newtown police said they arrested 40-year-old Erik Gilstad of Brookfield.
Police said on Monday they responded to a report of a fight in progress on Berkshire Road in Newtown.
When they arrived, they said they found nothing.
They said they later determined that the call was falsely reported by Gilstad who may have wanted to get back at an ex-girlfriend.
Gilstad was charged with falsely reporting an incident and misuse of 911.
He was released after posting a $500 bond.
"Due to nature of the 911 call a large police response was initiated, only to find out it was a hoax, it is very disturbing as the lives of our officers responding lights and sirens, the homeowners safety, and the general public were put at risk for a selfish individual who put revenge in front of everyone's safety," said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, Newtown police.
