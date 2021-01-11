KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A man was rescued by a Connecticut State Police Trooper after his car went into the water in Killingly on Saturday morning.
Danielson Fire Department said around 11:15 a.m., a car went into the river at Main Street and Water Street.
Crews from Danielson and South Killingly along with the QV South Dive Team performed a technical river rescue.
The driver of the car needed to be extricated.
After cutting the roof off the car, emergency crews were able to hoist the driver from the river by a stokes basket.
Trooper Sgt. Erickson from Troop D jumped onto the car in the river to help the victim.
The driver of the car was flown by Lifestar for injuries and hypothermia.
