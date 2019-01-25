WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A man was stuck in a tree for 8 hours in Willimantic due to rising flood waters.
Willimantic police said a homeless man was trapped about 8 feet up in a tree in the area of the Conservation Trail near the Connecticut Eastern Railroad Museum at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The unidentified man was not rescued until around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
According to police, the man had gone to check on his campsite when he became trapped by the quickly rising flood waters from Thursday’s rain and snow melt.
The man was yelling for help all night when someone finally heard him Friday morning and called 911.
He was brought to Windham Hospital for evaluation of potential hypothermia.
