BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – An older man was robbed in the Bristol Walmart parking lot on Dec. 18.
The man was placing groceries into his car when he was attacked by an unknown male suspect.
The suspect was described as a thin, black male.
The suspect used a stun gun to incapacitate the man while robbing him.
The suspect then got into a black SUV and left the parking lot in an unknown direction.
If you were a witness to this incident or have any information please contact the Bristol Police Department.
