HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – This Giving Tuesday, local food banks are hoping people keep them in mind.
The need has been dire during the pandemic.
One man is going to incredible lengths in order to help fight hunger in CT.
For the last three months, Shan Riggs has been running an average of 40 miles per day. His journey started in September in San Francisco.
He’s crossed 12 states and on Tuesday, he finished his run at Hammonasset State Park.
“It’s been interesting to wake up every morning and wonder where the heck am I and realize what we’re doing,” Riggs said.
The ultra-marathon runner lost his job to COVID and wanted to do something good.
The 41-year-old embarked on a cross country run to support Foodshare, but the journey certainly hasn’t been easy.
“All sorts of weather, all sorts of different terrain. He’s run in 100-degree heat in the middle of the desert and it was also snowing last week in Pennsylvania,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO of Foodshare.
Along the way, he has helped raise more than $40,000 for Foodshare. The regional food bank serves Hartford and Tolland counties.
“Forty thousand dollars will purchase more than 100,000 meals for folks here in central Connecticut,” Jakubowski said.
Those meals will go a long way.
Feeding America estimates there are about 585,000 people in Connecticut who are food insecure.
“We’ve seen a 30 to 35 percent increase in the amount of food we’ve distributed to our partner programs. Out on mobile, and then of course we have the Rentschler Field distribution, which we’ve been doing since April,” Jakubowski said.
The economic impact of the pandemic will be felt for a while.
Stop & Shop helped fuel Riggs’ 3,210 mile run from coast to coast.
“To be a part of something so historic makes us really, really proud that we were able to support him in the way that we did,” said Sarah Williams.
An incredible feat, helping raise awareness of a dire situation in the state.
There are a lot of non-profits hurting this year.
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, so if you’re interested in donating to Foodshare or volunteering, click here.
