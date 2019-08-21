MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested at the Meriden home of a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week.
Perrie Mason of Meriden went missing on Monday, as was first reported by Channel 3.
Wednesday morning, state and Meriden police were at Perrie's home on West Main Street, which she shared with her fiance and children.
Police said they arrested 38-year-old Jason Watson, her fiance, there on Tuesday. However, they said they have nothing to tie the domestic violence incident to Mason's disappearance.
They said Watson's arrest was from a domestic-related incident between Watson and Mason that happened on Thursday. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held on a $500,000 bond and will face a judge in Meriden Superior Court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
"It's still an ongoing investigation," said Lt. John Mennone, Meriden police. "The missing person is going to be actively pursued and any information, we would highly appreciate that the public gives us all the information that we possibly need."
"I hope and pray for her safe return home," said Keesha Watson, a family member of Perrie's fiance.
Mason is 4'11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
“We’re just waiting, watching. And get us an update," Watson said.
Mason's photo was shared on Eyewitness News' Facebook page nearly 2,000 times since it was posted on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Femia of the Major Crimes Division at 203-630-6219.
Looks like we have another woman missing from CT, first it was Jennifer and now Pierre unfortunately I thin the same thing happened to both of these women. And it happened from people close to them causing harm. No Gone Girl with Jennifer or Pierre, the only reason they are gone is the men in their lives. Bad choices.
