TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A body found floating in the Naugatuck River in Torrington is under investigation.
According to police, the body was discovered on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Riverside Avenue.
A Connecticut State Police dive team was called to help recover it.
When officers arrived, they said they found shoes on the side of the river and a torso sticking out of the water. They said the condition of the body indicated that the person could have been in the water for some time.
The victim is believed to be a white man in his 30s. They're looking to positively identify him.
Torrington police said no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
