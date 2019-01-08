EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide is under investigation in East Hartford after a man's body was found on the shoulder of a highway exit ramp.
The body was found on the westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4.
It was closed for most of the morning but has since reopened.
The state police major crimes unit was spotted at the scene.
Police tape was up at the base of the ramp, which is on the East River Extension. A number of cruisers were also blocking the ramp.
Troopers there told Channel 3 that they received a call around 3:30 a.m. that a person was spotted lying in the road, partially in the travel lane. A Department of Transportation worker spotted the body in the right shoulder.
They confirmed the person was man.
When they arrived, they learned he was dead. They described him as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
“The person had no ID on him so we’re still working to identify the individual," said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State police.
The ramp closure was put in place around that time, according to state police.
Investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
They are working to identify the man.
An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.
"At this point, we're trying to track down any leads, locate any witnesses," Dorelus said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.
