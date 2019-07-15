PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – A body has been recovered following a search at Hancock Brook Lake Monday evening.
A 29-year-old man was recovered from the dam at Hancock Brook Lake.
According to Plymouth police, they received a call from Waterbury police about a missing person possibly in their area.
The man's car was found at Hancock Brook Lake.
Police said they believe the man went out sport fishing in the lake area.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
No additional details were provided.
