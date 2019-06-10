WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The discovery of a body in an upstairs apartment forced the closure of a Thai food restaurant below in Windsor.
According to police, a reddish brown liquid was reportedly dripping through the ceiling into the Siam Corner Thai Kitchen & Pho restaurant at 199 Broad St.
They were first called about it on May 29.
A woman said she hadn't heard from a neighbor in several days. The owner of a nearby barbershop also said he hadn't seen the neighbor for at least six days.
When police arrived to the address, an employee from the restaurant told them that there was a foul odor and an odd fluid coming from the ceiling behind the front counter.
Officers went to the upstairs apartment to perform a wellbeing check, but had to enter through an unlocked window.
They found a man dead in his bed.
They believe he had been there for several days and started to decompose.
Police were able to confirm his identity through his wallet, which contained his driver's license. They did not release the man's identity.
The cause of death appeared to be natural causes, according to a paramedic who was called to the scene. No foul play is suspected.
Police said medications for heart failure and high blood pressure were also found.
As a result of the bodily fluids leaking into the restaurant, health officials closed the business until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.