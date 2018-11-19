EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are now treating a man’s death in East Hartford as a homicide.
They said they were called to a home on Suffolk Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
They found 30-year-old Dominic Marino unresponsive.
Police said he had been shot.
Detectives and the state's attorney's office are investigating what happened.
They called the crime an isolated incident.
They said there is no danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford police anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.
