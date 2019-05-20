MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a man's death in Milford.
They cause and manner of the unidentified man's death are unclear.
A scene was established on Anderson Avenue.
Police described the person as a man in his 50s who lived in a single-family home on trailer park property.
All police would confirm on Monday morning is that an investigation is underway.
They said they have been investigating since 10 p.m. on Sunday.
