MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A Mystic man is facing charges after he shot a crossbow at a woman on Thursday night.
It happened at the Colonial Efficiency Apartments on Gold Star Highway in Mystic.
The woman told police she went to the apartments and was met by 40-year-old Francisco Rolon, who was standing outside his apartment.
He reportedly said to the victim “this is how you kill someone."
Police said Rolon then went into his apartment and came out with a crossbow and fired it at the victim.
The woman was not struck, her car was hit instead.
When police responded, a perimeter was set up as officers tried to make contact with Rolon.
He was later taken into custody just after midnight, after he tried to flee from police.
Rolon was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
He was held on a $150,000 bond.
It was also learned he was on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.