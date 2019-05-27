BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A bear entered a home in Barkhamsted over the weekend but was promptly frightened away, according to the homeowners.
Kelsey Boland sent video of the ordeal to Channel 3 on Sunday.
She said she wanted to raise awareness about how dangerous bears can be.
Boland said they encounter bears often at their home, but never had one actually enter until recently.
She said the bears are getting extremely comfortable and they're worried someone will get hurt.
The topic of brazen bears has been a hot button issue among lawmakers.
The state Senate recently voted down a bill that would have given farmers more clearance to kill bears that had become a nuisance.
However, it approved another bill that requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to provide lawmakers with a report on non-lethal ways to control the bear population.
The measures were brought up following a black bear attack in Burlington that killed a dog.
DEEP said in just one year’s time, there have been more than 8,500 bear sightings.
The highest numbers were seen in Simsbury, Farmington, Avon and Torrington.
