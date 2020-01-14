BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Bristol police are investigating after reports that a suspicious man was seen on surveillance video lurking around the windows of a home.
The man, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans, was seen walking around a home on Colony Street on Monday.
Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they got a call from the same resident saying the surveillance camera captured a similar looking man who appeared to be wearing the same clothing.
Anyone who may recognize the man should contact Bristol police at 860-584-3000.
