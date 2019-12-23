ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- An Ansonia man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a house on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 43-year-old Eric Ricitelli after his car crashed into a house on Platt Street.
According to police, surveillance footage shows Ricitelli’s car speeding the wrong way on Columbia Street from Main Street.
His car hit a street sign at Columbia Street and Platt Street, continued across Platt Street hitting the curb in front of 35 Platt St., causing the car to roll over into the yard of 35 Platt Street and strike the home.
The home was unoccupied at the time.
Police said Ricitelli fled the scene on foot, and was later seen walking on Main Street bleeding from the head and mouth. He was also found with a glass crack pipe.
Ricitelli was charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving, theft of a license plate, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, wrong way on a one-way street, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
