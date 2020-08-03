GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was sentenced on Monday for sexually abusing a teenager on the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.
Chazzman Chung, 29, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced the sentence on Monday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Chung, a technician in the U.S. Navy, met the 13-year-old male victim on the Grindr dating app.
Chung and the victim then communicated via text messages and phone calls. The victim’s Grindr profile indicated that he was 18 years old, but he told Chung that he was 14 years old. On Dec. 19, 2018, the victim feigned illness and stayed home from school. On that date, Chung picked up the victim at the victim’s residence and drove back to the Naval Submarine Base in Groton. In his barracks, Chung engaged in illegal sexual activity with the victim, the documents said.
Chung was arrested on state charges on April 9, 2019, and on a federal criminal complaint on Oct. 17, 2019. On Feb. 24, 2020, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
A judge ordered Chung, who is released on a $25,000 bond, to report to prison in 90 days.
